Anthony Lamar Gathers II

Anthony Lamar Gathers II. Berkeley County Sheriff's Office/Provided

 Provided

Authorities in Berkeley County have charged a suspect in the stabbing deaths of two individuals, including an expecting mother. 

Anthony Lamar Gathers II, 38, faces two counts each of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, said Berkeley County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker. He also faces one county of death or injury of a child in utero due to the commission of a violent crime. 

The victims have not been identified. 

Deputies were called at 5 a.m. Sunday to a report of a stabbing at 130 Clarine Drive in an unincorporated area of Berkeley County near Goose Creek, Baker said. 

Further information about the case was not available on Monday. 

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Tags

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.