Authorities in Berkeley County have charged a suspect in the stabbing deaths of two individuals, including an expecting mother.
Anthony Lamar Gathers II, 38, faces two counts each of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, said Berkeley County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker. He also faces one county of death or injury of a child in utero due to the commission of a violent crime.
The victims have not been identified.
Deputies were called at 5 a.m. Sunday to a report of a stabbing at 130 Clarine Drive in an unincorporated area of Berkeley County near Goose Creek, Baker said.
Further information about the case was not available on Monday.