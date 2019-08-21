Clayton John Flagler

Clayton John Flagler. Berkeley County Sheriff's Office/Provided

 Provided

Authorities in Berkeley County arrested a wanted felon who fled a traffic stop on Wednesday. 

Goose Creek police officers pulled over a vehicle during the afternoon but the driver, later identified as 27-year-old Clayton John Flagler, fled on foot, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office.

Flagler was apprehended later Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office said. He had three active felony warrants for his arrest on charges of pointing and present a firearm, first-degree burglary and armed robbery.

The charges are connected to a home invasion in June that authorities believe Flagler was involved in, the Sheriff's Office said.

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

