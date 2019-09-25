MONCKS CORNER — A former student at Macedonia High has been charged with arson and burglary in a fire that destroyed the school 23 years ago, and two more suspects may still be out there.
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office said new evidence — and a conspicuously placed fingerprint — led them to arrest Daniel Scott Harris, 40, of Dewitt Road in Bonneau.
Sheriff Duane Lewis said the evidence also indicates two other students played a role, but he declined to elaborate on what evidence led to that conclusion.
"I hope the community feels some relief," Lewis said at a press conference Wednesday. "The people who have put their heart and soul and energy into that school, their lives, their livelihood, their grandchildren, great grandchildren, I just hope in some small measure that today gives you some comfort."
Lewis said he asked his cold case team to reopen the case two years ago, and new leads came to light that investigators didn't know they had.
"We did some in-house examination first and determined that we had a match on a set of fingerprints that at the time was in a unique place that would have indicated involvement in this crime," he said.
Lewis said it's most likely that Harris, who was enrolled as a junior, and whoever was with him initially broke into the school to vandalize it and things escalated.
The arrest affidavit paints a darker picture. Harris is alleged to have broken into the school and sprayed a fire extinguisher over electronic equipment before using books that were stacked in a nearby hallway to set the school ablaze.
His fingerprints were found on the fire extinguisher, which was left behind in the school, according to the affidavit. They were tested twice, Lewis said, to confirm a positive match.
An arrest warrant was initially issued in 2017, but it was not carried out until now so the cold case team could scrub the case fully and ensure the prints matched Harris', said Darryl Lewis, a cold case detective and Sheriff Lewis' brother.
No one was injured in the blaze that broke out around 3:30 a.m. Aug. 4, 1996, a Sunday when the school was closed.
The wood-and-brick-frame building was built in 1939 and had hardwood floors throughout. The structure burned quickly.
Shortly after the fire was under control, former Macedonia Rural Fire Department Chief Cleveland Mills said the blaze was one of the largest in the county's history and took 100 firefighters from 26 departments more than three hours to extinguish.
Investigators immediately suspected arson, as there were signs of forced entry — a broken back window and overturned trophy cases.
The timing of the fire came two weeks before the school year began and just before the school was to close and be consolidated with the new Timberland High School.
Janie Langley, who was principal of Macedonia High School at the time of the fire, spoke through tears Wednesday to express her gratitude about the arrest.
"I never thought I would live long enough," she said, "but I knew in my heart that this case would eventually be solved."
Eddie Ingram, current superintendent of Berkeley County Schools, said he didn't know Harris and wasn't living in the area at the time. But the break in the case motivated him as an educator and served as a reminder of why he comes to work every morning.
"Schools are not just brick and mortar. They are the are the heart and soul of every person that ever walked through the doors," he said. "I can only pray that the guilty parties will fully understand that they did far more than burn down the building. They burned a hole that in some ways can never be filled."
Harris is charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree arson.
He was arrested for simple assault in 2006, with the charge later dropped, according to law enforcement records.
Bail was set $20,000. Lewis said Harris was expected to be released Wednesday.
Sentencing guidelines indicate the punishment for second-degree arson varies from three and 25 years in jail. South Carolina is among the few states for which there is no statute of limitations on criminal charges.
Lewis asked the community to share any information they may have about additional suspects so the case "can be put totally to an end."