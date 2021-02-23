Berkeley County Animal Center receives $65,000 grant from PetSmart Charities

MONCKS CORNER — The Berkeley County Animal Center has received a $65,000 grant from PetSmart Charities to help the shelter locate and find homes for more animals.

The grant will help with the cost of each animal’s spay or neuter surgery, vaccines and testing. Funds will also cover critical veterinary care for sick and injured animals that arrive at the shelter each day.

The grant will help the animal center offer more adoptable animals and host more offsite events.

As the county’s only animal shelter, the center has been committed to lowering the number of homeless cats and dogs across the county since 2017. It takes in more than 5,500 stray, abandoned and lost animals each year.

“We are proud to support the Berkeley Animal Center in its efforts to care for and connect homeless pets with loving homes — especially during the pandemic,” said Johnny Jenkins, associate relationship manager at PetSmart Charities.

“Berkeley County Animal Center is an important partner in our efforts to support decreasing pet overpopulation in rural areas,” he added.

With the rapid growth in Berkeley County, construction on a new animal center is underway. The 11,500-square-foot structure, which will feature a main building, intake kennels and adoption kennels, is expected to open in June.

The center will be able to hold about 200 animals inside the building, plus horses, pigs and goats outside.

There will be three outdoor fenced-in grass play yards — each roughly 485-square-feet — plus two fenced horse pastures and one fenced in pig/goat pen.

The horse pastures will be about 31,500-square-feet, while the pig/goat area will be 15,000-square-feet.

Funding for the $1.96 million, animal center was funded in the 2016 general bond.

The shelter will be at 131 Central Berkeley Drive.

“We believe that this is a great partnership with PetSmart Charities,” said Berkeley County spokeswoman Hannah Moldenhauer.

Since 1994, PetSmart Charities has helped more than 9.5 million pets find homes through its in-store adoption program in more than 1,650 stores. PetSmart has donated more than $450 million to help improve access to veterinary care and connect people and pets through initiatives similar to the grant with Berkeley Animal Center.