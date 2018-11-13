Berkeley County Council voted Tuesday night to fire Deputy Supervisor Tim Callanan immediately and ask for a State Law Enforcement Division investigation into possible misconduct in office and misappropriation of funds.
The votes were unanimous. Councilmen Ken Gunn and Dennis Fish were absent and Councilman Steve Davis abstained.
Council decided to wait for Supervisor-elect Johnny Cribb to take office before having a forensic audit.
In addition, council members voted to take away Supervisor Bill Peagler's power to spend money they haven't appropriated, and voted to hire a civil lawyer to help recoupe any misappropriated funds.
On Friday, Peagler placed Callanan on paid leave and ordered county Finance Director Allen Milburn to write a check to Callanan for $49,900. He threatened to fire Milburn if he told anyone, according to Councilman Josh Whitley.
Callanan's leave is effective through Dec. 3 so that he will have benefits through the rest of the year, Whitley said.
Peagler directed that the money come from the account meant to pay the deputy supervisor for the rest of the fiscal year, through June 30, saying that the council had approved it in executive session. Whitley said council did not.
Callanan, 48, cashed the check immediately, preventing the county from putting a stop payment on it, Whitley said.
Peagler and Callanan also signed a five-page severance agreement that County Attorney John O. Williams never saw, Whitley said.
The agreement says, in part, that Callanan "agrees that the terms and existence of this agreement shall remain strictly confidential," and that neither party will say anything defamatory or maliciously disparaging about the other.
Callanan threatened council members Tuesday with a lawsuit, but council believes in the public's right to know what's going on, Whitley said.
In addition, Peagler directed county Public Information Officer Hannah Moldenhauer to write a press release on the issue Tuesday, and when she refused, he put her on administrative leave without pay and sent her home.
Neither Peagler nor Callanan were at the meeting. Earlier Tuesday, Peagler said he would skip the meeting because he believed it violated the Freedom of Information Act by not giving proper notice.
But Council Clerk Cathy Windham said before the meeting she worked on Monday even though the rest of county offices were closed. She updated the agenda, emailed it and posted it on the county's website and the bulletin board in the Administration Building. That meets the FOIA requirements.
To be extra careful, Whitley made a motion that the council find exigent circumstances "based on the prevention of future misconduct in office and criminal misappropriation of funds." Exigent circumstances do not require advance notice.
The council talked about firing Callanan at the Oct. 22 Finance Committee meeting. While council was discussing an error on county tax bills with the new fire fee that would result in the county collecting about $48,000 less than expected this year, Peagler and Whitley got into a heated argument. Whitley made a sudden motion to go into executive session “for the termination of Deputy Supervisor Callanan.”
But when council returned to open session, Whitley apologized for the “high emotions” and said he and Peagler had shaken hands.
Callanan, who lives on Daniel Island, was recently one of two candidates interviewed for a job as Beaufort County administrator, but that council ultimately voted 10-0 to hire the other candidate, Lancaster County attorney John Weaver, as a six-month interim administrator, according to an Oct. 16 story in The Island Packet.
Callanan served on Berkeley County Council from 2007 until he resigned in January 2015 to take the job as Peagler’s deputy supervisor for finance, an opening created when Peagler fired seven of the county’s top employees.
During his time on council, Callanan was often at odds with former Supervisor Dan Davis. The two argued over things like the budget, the appointment of a council clerk and who had the authority to call meetings.
At a meeting in 2013, Callanan and Gunn accused Don Bailey, a frequent critic of council who often sits in the front row at meetings, of giving them an obscene gesture with his middle finger. Davis refused to have Bailey removed from the audience and instead asked the man to fold his hands in his lap for the rest of the meeting.
Callanan also served as the county’s Republican Party chairman for several years.
In 2012, he stepped down so he could support failed presidential candidate Rick Santorum. In 2013, he resigned again to run state Sen. Larry Grooms' bid for the 1st Congressional District seat.
During a caustic sheriff's campaign in 2015, Callanan, as party chairman, called members of the Republican Party who backed candidate Brian Adams “human garbage.”
When he finally stepped down from the post in 2016, members of the party said his departure was due to allegations of miscommunication and tension within the party.