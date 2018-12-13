Faced with annual growth that could fill a new school each year, Berkeley County School Board may shift attendance lines and add impact fees on new construction to ease overcrowding.
The district has grown by about 1,000 students each year for the past decade, bringing its total attendance to 36,140 students this year.
With the sustained growth in the southwestern parts of the county, the numbers are expected to continue to increase, officials said.
A recent study shows the district will need three new schools by 2023.
“We have a beautiful place to live in Berkeley County, but it’s also one of the least expensive places to build your house or to build your apartment complex, which puts a lot of burden on our schools and on our infrastructure,” said School Board Chairwoman Sally Wofford.
The problem is coming up with money to pay for the schools.
District officials have shied away from putting the issue to the voters after the 2012 Yes 4 Schools referendum.
That measure, which raised taxes to build five new schools and renovate 29 others, passed by a 3-2 margin but also led to a state investigation that saw the district's then superintendent and communications director indicted and several other employees depart the district. At issue was whether public money was spent to promote its passage.
Instead, officials are considering impact fees on new construction, which would have to be approved by County Council. The district has not yet approached the council on the issue.
An impact fee would put the cost of growth on new residents, district consultant Tony Parker said.
The fee might not generate enough money to build new schools, but it could help pay for renovations and maintenance for current facilities, he said.
It’s a route Berkeley County has taken before, with little success.
From 2006 to 2014, the county had an impact fee in the unincorporated southwestern part of the county to pay for road improvements. But some said the fee — about $1,400 for new homes and a complicated scale that charged thousands for businesses — instead stymied growth. It was abolished after voters in 2014 approved a seven-year extension of the 1 percent sales tax for road projects.
Homeowners and businesses who paid the fee received about half their money back in 2016 as settlement of a class-action lawsuit, which alleged the county collected about $12 million in fees but only spent about $1.9 million by a June 2014 deadline, as required by state law.
“We’re not just asking for some pie in the sky,” said school board member Michael Ramsey. “We can say, ‘Here’s the numbers. Here’s what we’ve got. This is our need.’ We can give concrete data and be completely transparent.”
Because it takes about three years to build a new school, the district is also looking at moving some attendance lines as a stop-gap measure, Superintendent Eddie Ingram said.
“That will buy us a little time but is not going to fix it,” he said.
The suggested redistricting includes:
- Moving Carnes Crossroads students from Cane Bay Elementary to Devon Forest Elementary.
- Moving Carnes Crossroads students from Cane Bay Middle to College Park Middle.
- Moving Sangaree students from Cane Bay High School to Stratford High.
Cane Bay High currently has 41 students over its 2,000-student capacity, but Stratford, built for 2,400, has only 1,794 students.
“The high school situation is pretty critical,” Parker said. “It costs a lot more to build a high school than any other school, so the longer you can delay building, the better off financially you’ll be.”
Berkeley’s high schools already have started using the “college model” of shared spaces, allowing each class to be used every class period, increasing capacity by 25 percent.
“We know that moving boundaries unnerves people,” Ingram said. “But to be honest, if we build a new school, we’re going to have to move people anyway.”
District officials said they would hold meetings to discuss the possible line changes with families before making final decisions.
The changes could go into effect next school year.