For some school districts, a pivotal moment in school safety reform was after the shooting at Columbine High School in 1999. For others, it was after Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, or the shooting at Parkland High School last year.

Regardless of the incident, the bottom line remains the same: schools across the country are updating their security measures to keep up in an era where mass shootings and threats of violence are commonplace.

Students might see some of these changes in action locally, as the Berkeley and Charleston County school districts introduce new security programs and procedures this year. Dorchester County schools had no significant security changes.

“As we continue to see those incidents happening, I see nothing but the evolution of campus safety. I don't see that stopping,” said Michael Reidenbach, Charleston County School District’s director of security and emergency management.

“I definitely feel like this generation, more than any, is more concerned about their safety," he added. "And it's more front of mind about what are we doing as a society and what we do as a school district to keep our school safe.”

A recent study released by Ball State University found that one in three parents surveyed believed their local high school will suffer a shooting incident in the next three years.

"It's at the forefront of their mind because they have more access to media technology and community talk," said Jagdish Khubchandani, one of the study’s authors. "And every state in America has been affected."

Whitney Quick, who formerly taught special education in Berkeley County, said she tries not to think about active school shooters. She has a first-grader at Carolina Voyager Charter School.

“The reality is that's the world we live in today. So there's always a chance, and I trust that the schools and the people in the schools are making the best decisions to protect all the children involved,” Quick said.

Brian Fenton, the Berkeley County School District's safety and security investigator, agreed.

“It only takes one person," Fenton said. "It could happen anywhere. To think it couldn’t happen in Berkeley County, Charleston County, anywhere in South Carolina, we’d be lying to ourselves.”

Charleston County schools

Although Charleston County School District has been performing random searches for years, 2019-20 will be the first full year of standardized, organized searches under the district’s official Search and Safety Team.

The search and safety program costs around $291,000 to operate annually out of the district's more than $6 million budget for safety and emergency management, according to district spokesman Andy Pruitt.

Reidenbach said the goal of the program is to ensure students’ safety. The program was standardized after the district had "several weapons-related incidents," he said.

Last year, the district confiscated 76 weapons on school property.

The team works with school administrators to conduct random searches at middle and high schools across the district. Students in a randomly selected classroom, entering a randomly selected door or riding on a randomly selected bus may be searched.

All members of the six-person team have some sort of law enforcement background.

In a typical classroom search, two supervisors enter and move students’ book bags to the front of the room. Students are taken two at a time to collect their bags and moved to the hallway, where the actual search takes place. While book bags are being searched, a hand-held metal detector is passed over students’ bodies and the bottoms of their shoes.

All security personnel conducting the search will be required to wear body cameras, which cost the district around $10,000.

While the random searches won’t directly affect her son until he starts middle school in a few years, Quick said she doesn’t mind the random searches.

“I feel a lot of your rights going into a school, you know, your personal rights, you kind of leave them at the door. Because it's not just about you as a student, it's about the safety of everyone,” Quick said.

To ensure the searches are completely randomized, the district’s security team is not involved with the selection process, and a "scientific, systematic process," like a random number generator, is used, Reidenbach said.

In addition to obvious prohibited items like weapons and drugs, the random searches also aim to deter students from bringing other contraband onto school property.

The district has also made progress toward its goal of having an armed security presence in every school, Reidenbach said. This year, the district welcomed 11 new student resource officers, provided by the Charleston Police Department and the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.

The district contributes more than $2.6 million in funding toward 69 SRO and off-duty officer positions district-wide. The remaining costs for the program are provided by local law enforcement partners.

There will also be some changes at the admission gates of district sporting events this year. All CCSD high school football and basketball games are implementing a “Clear Bag or No Bag Entrance Procedure” for the school year. This policy was piloted last year for Wando High School varsity football games at the regional stadium in Mount Pleasant.

Every spectator is allowed to carry one clear tote bag that cannot exceed 12-by-6-by-12 inches. A small clutch or wallet can also be carried into the stadium by hand or within the clear bag if it does not exceed 4½-by-6½ inches.

The district will also be rolling out a new anonymous reporting system that allows students or parents to report information either via an app or a 24-hour hotline. Last year, the district reported a total of 172 student threats to others. Of those, 32 were classified as medium-level threats, and eight were classified as high-level.

Berkeley County schools

Berkeley County School District has its own challenges to face when it comes to school security.

Unlike neighboring Charleston County, there’s a wider range of rural and urban schools in Berkeley County with more square mileage than the state of Rhode Island. And the area is growing rapidly. With more students flooding the district, the likelihood for an accident increases.

“We’re too big of a district, we’re growing too fast, for us not to stay on top,” BCSD’s Safety and Security Director Tim Knight said. “We pride ourselves on being proactive.”

Berkeley County schools have seen an increase in threats and scares as a nationwide concern of mass shootings and school safety grows.

Last year, there were approximately 105 weapon seizures in the entire district. Not all of those were instruments that can cause harm. Some were toy guns or other weapon-like objects.

Knight said that lockdowns are a “weekly occurrence” during a school year.

An anonymous reporting app and webpage available to district students and parents received more than 100 tips last year.

Knight says those jarring statistics shouldn’t be cause for concern but cause for praise. He said it means all the district’s school resource officers and his staff are catching a lot of threats.

“We pride ourselves on being proactive,” Knight said.

This school year, Knight has doubled his staff in the district’s security office. They’ve added a full-time investigator who can collect evidence and research claims ranging from staff misconduct to shooting threats. They’ve also added a full-time training position that can instruct teachers and students on best practices to avoid school shootings.

Everyone in Knight’s office has law enforcement or military experience.

With 37,000 students and 5,000 employees, Knight said the staff has their hands full. Every single high school and middle school has a school resource officer provided by a law enforcement division from a municipality closest to that school.

In the 2018-19 school year, the district was even able to provide two resource officers to some of the larger schools, such as Stratford.