Berkeley, Charleston receive $19 million for rent assistance. Dorchester did not qualify.

Berkeley and Charleston counties received nearly $19 million in relief money to help residents who are unable to pay rent or utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Berkeley received $6.89 million from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, while Charleston County got $12 million.

To qualify, counties must have a population of at least 200,000. Dorchester County, which had an estimated population of 165,000 in 2020, did not qualify.

The program provides funds for rent, rental arrears, utilities and home-energy costs, and utility and home-energy cost arrears. Eligible utility costs include electricity, gas, water and sewer, trash removal, and energy costs such as fuel oil.

Berkeley County has partnered with Civitas, a Charleston-based community development consulting firm, to help allocate the federal funds to qualified individuals.

“I think this will provide a lot of assistance that is very, very much needed in our community,” Berkeley County Councilman Steve Davis said.

Charleston County hasn’t settled on a consulting firm to allocate funds and is working on logistics in order to open up the application process.

“We are hoping to release dates and details as soon as possible to get the funds distributed,” said Charleston County Public Information Officer Kelsey Barlow.

Berkeley County will open its application period beginning March 29 and run through April 16. Information about the program will also be mailed out with Berkeley County Water and Sanitation bills later this month.

Only renters who are Berkeley County residents can apply for assistance. Homeowners are not eligible. An "eligible household" is a household in which at least one or more individuals meets the following criteria:

Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19.

Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

Has a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median.

All funds will be paid directly to landlords and utility service providers. Rental and utility arrears can be covered back to March 2020, and applicants can receive up to three months of future assistance at a time.

“We’re not sure how long the process will take, it’ll depend on the volume of applications we receive,” said Berkeley County Grants Administrator Sandi Riddle.

“The county will determine if we need to cap how much each household will receive based on the number of applications that we get," she said. "We don’t know what the demand will be.”

Berkeley County residents can apply online at BerkeleyCountySC.gov. They can also call the Emergency Rental Assistance Hotline at 843-377-8507. Paper applications will also be available upon request.

Individuals can check to see if they qualify for the ERA Program or find out more information by visiting the U.S. Treasury Department.

Berkeley and Charleston counties are expected to receive additional funds for the program, due to the recent passage of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 Relief Bill.

Only nine of the 46 counties in South Carolina were eligible to receive money from the program.

Counties that received funds were Anderson, Berkeley, Charleston, Greenville, Horry, Richland and Spartanburg. Lexington and York counties, which qualified to receive funds, declined their allotment, which went back to the state.