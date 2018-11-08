The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce has been cleared of misspending money and its advertising budget should be restored, the director said recently.
In April 2017, County Council voted to withhold the chamber’s portion of accommodations tax money — $187,000 — because the organization was under investigation by the FBI over how it had previously spent about $500,000 generated by the tax.
As a result, the chamber was not able to advertise and hotel occupancy in the county is down, officials said. On weekends, occupancy rates are as low as 50 percent and room rates are also down, officials said.
“Following the investigators’ and prosecutor’s review of the chamber’s records, the chamber was informed that it is clear of any wrongdoing,” Chief Operating Officer Elaine Morgan wrote in a Nov. 2 email to members.
The FBI does not confirm or deny investigations.
“Because there was so much discussion about the investigation, we thought we needed to make sure that the chamber membership knew where we were with that,” Morgan said Tuesday.
But county Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee Chairman Jim Rozier said he has not heard an update on the investigation.
Last year, County Council voted to withhold the chamber’s portion of the fund until it was cleared or until Councilman Kevin Cox reviewed the chamber’s records, which he said the organization refused to provide him.
“A cloud has been presented to us that’s a problem and as far as I know, the cloud has not been lifted officially,” Rozier, who is also a former county supervisor, said during a commission meeting Monday.
As a result, the commission decided to let County Council decide whether the chamber should get any money this year. The issue, along with the commission's other recommendations, will likely be presented during council committee meetings on Nov. 13.
The accommodations tax is a 2 percent levy on hotel rooms, about $500,000 annually, that is intended to be spent to promote tourism. In 1994, the chamber and the hoteliers petitioned council to create the tax, with the county keeping 20 percent and the rest going to the chamber.
Targeting people who would stay overnight in the county’s hotels, the chamber advertised in out-of-state magazines, on cable television and websites, Morgan said.
The system worked well for more than 20 years, and as recently as 2014, occupancy rates were as high as 98 percent, she said.
But in 2016, County Council appointed new members to the commission who “changed the accommodations funds expenditure emphasis to special interest groups, that also are linked to the new Berkeley County Tax Advisory Committee members, and far less to promoting overnight stays for our lodging industry,” Morgan wrote in her email.
Rozier and the commission overhauled the process it uses to divvy out the money and invited nonprofit groups to apply for grants. The commission makes recommendations for council to approve.
In 2017, money was awarded to several groups putting on annual festivals, such as the Alvin Catfish Festival; high school bass fishing clubs; Daniel Island Performing Arts Center; Berkeley County Museum; Blueways Paddling Trails; a TV fishing show; and the S.C. Battleground Preservation Trust.
A vote to award $90,000 to Fort Fairlawn was taken separately because Rozier was president of the board of the Lord Berkeley Conservation Trust, which owns Fort Fairlawn.
Now that the chamber has been cleared, it has requested "full funding be restored," that is pre-2016 level, when it received 80 percent of the money.
Without the chamber working on their behalf, weekend hotel occupancy has fallen, said hotelier Carol Wiggins, also a member of the commission.
Business travelers still fill rooms during the week, but fewer groups are staying on the weekends, she said. Occupancy is down to about 50 percent, and several new hotels are planned around the Interstate 26-U.S. Highway 17A intersection, so the situation is not likely to improve.
“The chamber did get out and work to put heads in beds,” she said. “Now we have nobody working for us. We’ve really seen a difference.”