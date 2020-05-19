Berkeley attorney sues school district after asked to pay $7K for public records

A Berkeley County attorney is suing the school district after he said he was asked to pay thousands of dollars to access documents and emails requested under South Carolina’s public records law.

Tom Fernandez, who is also running for a seat in the S.C. House this year, first submitted a public records request to the Berkeley County School District nearly a year ago. He hoped to get copies of various documents and emails exchanged on the district’s server.

The district responded to Fernandez's initial request and agreed to provide the documents, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday, but at a cost — more than $47,000.

That amount would cover the cost of making copies of the documents and the time the school district would have to pay employees to sort through and redact sensitive information, according to the lawsuit.

The documents Fernandez requested, which included specific emails and legal invoices, are public under the S.C. Freedom of Information Act, said S.C. Press Association Executive Director Bill Rogers, and therefore should be made accessible.

Asking a member of the public for more than $47,000 to obtain records is an example of an agency withholding public documents by charging exorbitant fees, Rogers said.

Fernandez agreed and said this is what prompted him to take legal action.

"The purpose of freedom of information for citizens is for us to not only see what they're doing but to also hold our government agencies accountable," he said. "And this cost and other costs to the citizens is a barrier to that very principal."

Hoping to reduce the cost associated with making physical copies of the documents, Fernandez subsequently narrowed his request to include fewer results and asked for permission to "visually inspect digital copies so that hard copies do not have to be produced," the lawsuit read.

In response to his revised request, the school district cited an estimated $6,880 in fees to cover the costs associated with redacting sensitive, personal information the documents contained, according to the lawsuit.

In a statement to The Post and Courier, the district said it plans to file a motion to dismiss Fernandez's lawsuit and make a counterclaim against him for "filing a frivolous claim."

The district never denied his requests, according to the statement, but the searches Fernandez requested returned more than 50,000 results.

"The cost of production was because of the overly broad requests, which the District repeatedly offered to help him narrow or discuss further," the statement read. "Instead of working toward resolution, Mr. Fernandez filed a Complaint nearly a year later seeking to have the School District pay his legal fees."

According to emails included with the lawsuit’s filing, school district officials said the costs associated with Fernandez’s original request would have required “extensive search and produced tens of thousands of responsive documents,” which would have cost the district thousands of dollars in billable personnel hours to collect, make copies of and redact sensitive information.

At the center of Fernandez's request are two Berkeley County elected officials: County Councilman Josh Whitley and school board member Mac McQuillin. Both Daniel Island lawyers have provided legal advice to the agency on which the other serves, which sparked some questions and concerns surrounding the legal ties between the two, The Post and Courier reported in 2017.

"I believe that local school officials were foolish enough to discuss their plans in email, then it can certainly reveal what their plans were — a government conspiracy to fatten the pockets of one of their buddies, Josh Whitley," Fernandez said.

In a statement to the Post and Courier, Smyth Whitley LLC, the firm where Whitley works, said the State Ethics Commission "has already dismissed this accusation in its entirety."

"It appears the lawsuit has been filed for political gain three weeks in advance of Mr. Fernandez’s election. Mr. Fernandez has a record of making accusations that never come to fruition," the statement read.

The school board and County Council are two separate entities, and there is no law that states a member of one cannot work for the other, The Post and Courier reported.

Fernandez has focused part of his campaign for a House seat around fighting corruption and advocating for increased government transparency.

Nick Nicholson, of Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd, P.A., where McQuillin works, said the firm is one of the largest in the state and represents numerous municipalities, counties and school districts throughout South Carolina.

"With respect to Berkeley County, the firm has provided legal services for Berkeley County for approximately 70 years, well before Mr. McQuillin and Mr. Whitley were born," Nicholson said.

In his initial request, Fernandez also hoped to receive all emails from the school district's email server that included mention of his own name.

"The reason why I wanted to see about any discussion about myself is … to ultimately see if these politicians, in discussing the requests that I put in, to see if they were smugly talking among themselves a plan to avoid my requests," Fernandez said, adding, "And if they do it to me, who else do they do it to?"

Sally Wofford, the school board's chairwoman, said when the district worked with Childs and Halligan, the district's outgoing legal counsel, BCSD "paid more than any other district in the state in legal fees." Since 2014, the district has cut its legal fees by more than half and has "recovered more than $3,300,000 in settlement proceeds related to public corruption or financial mismanagement," she said.