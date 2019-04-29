The school districts in Charleston and Berkeley counties will remain open Wednesday despite hundreds of teachers taking personal leave days to protest at the Statehouse for improved education and working conditions.

A week after the teacher activist group SC for Ed announced the May 1 protest, the two Lowcountry districts made their announcements via email within 20 minutes of each another Monday afternoon.

"Berkeley County School District is a values-driven organization that puts children first," the district said in its email.

In the Charleston County School District, which employs about 3,500 teachers, a total of 336 — or almost 10 percent — requested personal leave Wednesday, according to district spokesman Andy Pruitt.

Including teachers on parental leave or sick leave, the district has received a total of 582 substitute teacher requests that day.

"The district is in close contact with Kelly Services to arrange for additional substitutes. That will include all central-office staff in an effort to minimize disruptions to students’ instructional day," the Charleston County School District said in its email.

"We understand teachers’ desire to advocate for improvements to our state’s educational system, and there is no reason to create divisions among those of us who share so many of the same goals," the note said.

In her press release, Berkeley County Schools spokeswoman Katie Orvin Tanner sought to portray the teacher protest as potentially damaging to low-income families.

"With 20 Title I schools in Berkeley County, this school district will STAND IN as able to guarantee students who may only receive one meal a day are fed," Tanner wrote. "We will STAND IN for families to help maintain the quality of life for a student who may be in a home with a single parent unable to take a day off from work without consequence. We will STAND IN and hope our employees and communities understand that by not closing, we ARE supporting our children AND the educators that serve them each day."

Title I schools are generally categorized as public schools where a majority of its students are living in poverty.

The protests were sparked in part by decades of government neglect for high-poverty and rural schools, as well as state-level austerity measures that have kept teacher salaries low and allowed classroom sizes to balloon since the start of the Great Recession.