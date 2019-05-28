Live cameras could keep beachgoers out of a jam Towns seek funds to offer online traffic images (copy) (copy)

Traffic on the Ben Sawyer Bridge. File 

After it was shut down for much of the evening, much to Memorial Day beach-goers' dismay, the Ben Sawyer Bridge finally re-opened to vehicular traffic around 9 p.m. Monday after state transportation officials said "extreme heat" caused the steel bridge to expand and become stuck.

The waterway below, however, will remain closed to maritime traffic until an unspecified time Tuesday evening. Transportation officials said Monday night they were working with the Coast Guard to inform maritime craft owners.

"This can impact the opening/closing of the bridge," the S.C. Department of Transportation said in a tweet. "SCDOT hasn't recently experienced this problem on this bridge. However, this issue has occurred on other steel bridges."

With the bridge partially stuck open, motorists trying to get off Sullivan's Island were temporarily re-routed to the Isle of Palms connector, the only remaining exit. 

The southeast portion of the state has experienced record-setting high temperatures in recent days. The Charleston area on Monday experienced a high of 100 degrees, with an even higher heat index. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

