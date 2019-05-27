Ben Sawyer Bridge back in place after being stuck open (copy)

The Ben Sawyer Bridge between Mount Pleasant and Sullivan's Island. File/Staff.

Memorial Day beach-goers had a hectic evening when one of the only two bridges to get off Sullivan's Island closed. 

Around 5 p.m., officials announced that the Ben Sawyer Bridge was shut down. Mount Pleasant Police tweeted that the bridge is stuck partially open.

Traffic is being redirected to the Isle of Palms Connector, the only way off the island. 

Sullivan's Island Town Administrator Andy Benke said the bridge is closed due to a "malfunction." The South Carolina Department of Transportation has been notified.

SCDOT traffic cameras showed backups between Station 26th and 7th Avenue on Palm Boulevard. 

"Please be patient trying to leave either island," The Isle of Palms Police Department tweeted. "Officers are working hard to get everyone out safely!"

Benke said it wasn't clear when the bridge would be reopened. 

