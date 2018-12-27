SUMMERVILLE — On Wednesday, a female gibbon named Shanti emerged from her enclosure and, for the first time since her mate died, she began to swing. When lead animal caregiver Stacy Lambert stopped to check on her, the 40-year-old gibbon came up to the enclosure wire next to her and turned her back to be scratched, a bonding gesture. Shanti and her mate Rooie had spent hours grooming each other.
The pair had been together more than 35 years and were considered late middle-aged. Gibbons usually die in their 30s in the wild. In captivity, they can live 60 years.
"It's heartbreaking," Lambert said. "Gibbons are just like humans. They grieve."
Arun Rangsi, "Rooie," was one of the most beloved gibbons in the world of primate care. The 39-year-old ape died last week at the International Primate Protection League sanctuary in Summerville.
Rooie been taken from his mother at 6 days old. He was underweight, sickly and anti-social. The lab director called him mentally slow and metabolically abnormal. The animal, HL-98, was scheduled to be euthanized before he was rescued.
Gibbons are long-armed, gracefully swinging Asian primates with reverberating, singsong whooping calls. Though it's set up in Summerville, U.S.A., the league is an international effort, working with primate conservationists and sanctuaries in about three dozen countries.
League founder Shirley McGreal wasn't looking to set up a rescue sanctuary when she relocated the headquarters to the countryside outside Summerville in the late-1970s. Then she heard about Rooie, the white handed gibbon. He became her joy.
The rescue sanctuary now holds 34 gibbons. They swing and somersault like trapeze artists on the wiring and ropes in their high ceiling cages. They scamper from spot to spot along wire mesh runs. They are so mischievous that anyone who strays too close to the chicken wire could have hair pulled or glasses snatched.
The sanctuary, an ancillary to the league headquarters, is a private facility not open to the public.
The league's members meet here every two years. Shanti and Rooie would be the first gibbons they saw when they stepped into the sanctuary. Rooie usually was up in his tower where he could survey the other gibbons and keep an eye out in the woods for deer. Shanti swung on the trapeze bar below.
Once you heard their story, you were theirs.
Separated from his mother as a nursing infant, Rooie was given a "surrogate mother" that was nothing more than carpet draped over chicken wire with a bottle sticking out. When McGreal first got custody of him about a year later, he banged his head neurotically against anything hard and shiny — the oven glass, the window, the refrigerator door.
She consulted a psychologist friend for help who recommended she should try to get into his world. When the ape began banging his head, she should bang her head alongside. McGreal did.
Rooie's banging slowed and then stopped. On the recommendation of a Buddhist monk, McGreal gave the Asian-species ape a Thai name meaning “The Rising Sun of Dawn.”
Shanti was a rescued lab gibbon, too. After she and Rooie got together, they produced an infant — a stunner for isolation-raised apes, who most often don't reproduce.
There was some concern at first that the traumatized Rooie might kill a baby. Instead, he put his nose to the baby's face and doted on it. He helped rear all his offspring, carrying them along with him as few other sire apes would.
The gibbon pair became so close they shared food. Most of the apes would knock it away from each other. When Shanti gave an unsettled call, Rooie would come over and put his arm around her. When Rooie got sick a few weeks back, Shanti would go the bucket and bring food back for him to eat.
"He was definitely the love of her life," Lambert said.
"We will miss this sweet little ape and so will Shanti," McGreal said. "Will she bond with another gibbon? That remains to be seen."