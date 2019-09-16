One of two bulldogs serving as mascots for The Citadel has died.

Gen. Robert P. Carson, who was also known as General or G2, passed away unexpectedly Friday, according to a statement by the military college. He was 8 years old.

The bulldog was playing "not 20 minutes before he passed away with no suffering," said John Bradford, the two mascots' veterinarian and caretaker.

“General was a rock star," Bradford said. "It would take us forever to get from our house on campus to the stadium or basketball games there were so many cadets and visitors wanting to take pictures. He was a diva — he loved the attention. He knew exactly how to pose, too. General was a natural.”

The veterinarian, a Citadel graduate himself, has cared for General and Boo X, the surviving bulldog mascot, since the dogs were puppies.

General had not shown any signs of illness and he likely died of an embolism — a common issue for bulldogs, which typically don't live past 10 years old, Bradford said.

“We are all sad to hear about the passing of General,” said Cadet Breana Broad, regimental public affairs officer for the South Carolina Corps of Cadets.

“The Citadel’s mascots are dearly loved by cadets — they are an important part of campus life and of our culture. We’ll make sure to look out for Boo. We know she’ll be lonely without him.”

General and Boo X became Citadel mascots in 2013 and had two litters of puppies together, the college said in a statement.

It was not known if one of the pair's puppies would take over the vacant mascot role.

The dogs are the latest in a long line of bulldogs to serve as Citadel mascots since at least the late 1920s, according to the college.