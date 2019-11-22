SUMMERVILLE — The Oakbrook area sits at the southeastern edge of town and for years has struggled to maintain the infrastructure necessary to keep up with the breakneck growth that has enveloped Summerville and Dorchester County.

The area was targeted as one that needs revitalization in 2014 by both Summerville and Dorchester County in their respective vision plans, which forecast what officials hoped the town and county would look like decades down the line.

But until this week, the right method to make any drastic changes in an area laboring to keep up hadn't been agreed on.

Dorchester County Council on Monday gave final approval to an ordinance that will use a Tax Increment Financing system — also known as a TIF district — to fund $35 million worth of projects to redevelop the area.

The development zone is centered between Dorchester Road and Old Trolley Road, and according to the county, there are 33,041 people living within a 3-mile radius of the area.

A TIF is not a tax increase but a way of using money generated from increases in property value to dedicate funds to specific causes. It takes the approval of various taxing entities, such as the town, county and school district, plus an approval from County Council.

"This is something long overdue and it’s nice to see the town, county and school district working together," said County Councilman Jay Byars, whose district includes the development area.

The main focuses are in reducing traffic flow through infrastructure projects, such as the Sawmill Branch Trail extension, the crossing at Dorchester Road, and improvements to the Old Fort Sidewalk. Also a focus is reducing the number of dilapidated buildings in the area to make it more appealing for businesses to take up shop.

Using a TIF district to fund revitalization efforts was an idea brought to the forefront by Summerville Town Councilman Bob Jackson and Dorchester County Councilman Bill Hearn two years ago, said county spokesperson Tiffany Norton.

Dorchester County Deputy Administrator Rebecca Vance oversaw and guided the process, and used a similar method to fund development projects when she was the city manager in Cayce.

"The idea behind a TIF district is that the public investment in an area will encourage private property and business owners to feel comfortable investing in that area," Vance said. "We hope that our investment will encourage redevelopment and renovations of existing commercial areas."

Jackson said he's been trying to lead efforts to redevelop Oakbrook for a long time. Byars said the project has "been (Jackson's) baby for 10 years" and was instrumental in making it happen.

"We mainly just needed someone knowledgeable that’s done it before to move it forward," Jackson said, referring to Vance. "It’s been very encouraging. I've gone to all of the meetings with the county and school district, and there have really been no negatives at all."

Beyond alleviating traffic flow problems, one of the projects Jackson said he's most excited for are planned improvements to Jessen's Boat Landing.

"I would also foresee a natural and cultural education center in coordination with the schools," he said. "It's similar to something they have in Florence where they spent $5.4 million and none of it was tax money."

The TIF district implementation will start at the beginning of 2020, and the county should have funds in hand sometime in the spring, Vance said. The county has already begun preliminary engineering, design work, determining wetland areas, and the permitting process to move some of the projects forward.

Ultimately, Jackson said he is just ready to get the projects moving along.

"It's near and dear to my heart," Jackson said. "Oakbrook is developing quickly, and we need to be able to guide that development."