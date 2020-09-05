Beach parking shortage boosts Charleston County parks Gold Pass

Parking spaces near Charleston area beaches are a valuable commodity — a fact that was reinforced this summer when Isle of Palms and Folly Beach reduced the number of spaces available to non-residents.

That's made the Gold Pass, an annual pass offered by Charleston County Parks and Recreation, even more popular. The passes are good for admission to all county parks and includes parking at the county's lots on Isle of Palms, Folly Beach and Kiawah, which together have 828 spaces.

When Isle of Palms and Folly Beach in mid-July temporarily prohibited non-residents from using hundreds of parking spots on each island — including all but 10 free parking spots on Isle of Palms and 80 percent of the free parking on Folly — pressure on the county's lots increased.

“It was already such a busy summer, with people using the beaches as an escape," said Mark Patrick, general manager of the county's two Folly Beach parks. "We were already busier than we’ve ever been before the parking restrictions starting."

Without a pass, from May through Labor Day parking at the county's beach park and pier lots costs $10 on weekdays and $15 on weekends and some holidays. Off-season rates are as low as $5 daily.

A yearly Gold Pass cost $85, or $70 for Charleston County residents, or $55 for seniors (60 or older), plus tax. County residents get a discount because countywide property taxes also support the park system.

The passes don't guarantee that there will be a space available — those lots tend to fill up fast — but they do cover a year's worth of parking at the only locations on three barrier islands where there are lifeguards.

“When people have a Gold Pass and can park for free, why would people pay to park somewhere else?" Patrick said.

"The park fills up early, typically families with kids, then turn over," Patrick said. "By 1 p.m. the morning crowd is gone and spots are available again."

Pro tip: Mondays and Tuesdays are the least busy.

The Gold Pass is popular with families because it covers the entrance fee to other county parks, provides for parking closest to the only lifeguarded areas on the beach, and comes with admission to the annual Holiday Festival of Lights at James Island County Park.

The passes also come with changing monthly promotions, such as free bike rentals or discounted admission at the county's three water parks.

As of late August there were 21,734 active Gold Passes, 17,191 of which were held by Charleston County residents, according to Sarah Reynolds, spokeswoman for the Park and Recreation Commission.

The commission keeps track of how often they are used, and they are used a lot at the beach parking areas.

In July, Gold Passes were used 6,789 times at the Isle of Palms lot, an increase of 264 from the prior July. They were also used 8,282 times at Folly Beach County Park, 3,163 times at Folly Beach Pier and 1,924 times at Kiawah Beachwalker Park.

One challenge the county hasn't solved is how to let people know in advance if parking will be available.

“We have tried Twitter notifications and things like that, but by the time you get here we may be full," Patrick said. "All of a sudden we could have 20 people leave and not be full."

At Folly Beach County Park, Gold Pass users accounted for more than half the vehicles counted in July, and on Isle of Palms they accounted for more than a third.