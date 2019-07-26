SULLIVAN'S ISLAND — Cleanup of the large spread of plastic pellets known as "nurdles" drew toward an end Friday.

But a week after the tiny plastic pellets first were spotted on the Sullivan's Island beach, few details have been made public about how the spill happened and how bad it was.

Equally undeclared is who is responsible — even though the clean-up crew had been hired by the State Ports Authority and a pellet shipping company operating from the port.

State Sen. Sandy Senn, R-Charleston, called on the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, as well as the authority, to come clean on that, as well.

In a letter to the agencies and copied to other interested parties, Senn said, in part, "at some point, it will not satisfy the general public or me if the culprit does not officially accept responsibility or be charged."

She continued, "Right now, we are in the unenviable position of saying 'thank you' to a company for voluntarily cleaning up our beach when that entity may actually have caused the environmental insult."

A DHEC spokesman said an investigation was still under way and the department is still working to identify the manufacturing source and any hazardous materials concerns there might be about the material.

"DHEC's priority remains to ensure any potential impact to the environment is addressed," said spokesman Tommy Crosby.

Senn said, the state should be reimbursed for the port's cleanup if it did not cause the pollution. She told The Post and Courier she'd like to see it made public what steps have been taken to prevent such a spill from recurring.

"Nobody volunteers to put up that kind of money for a cleanup if they don't have to," she said. "I think they know who did it. I think they know how it happened, and certainly we need to put measures in place to see it doesn't happen again."

Crews contracted by the port and Frontier Logistics, a plastic pellet packager shipping from the authority's Union Terminal, have worked since July 20 trying to sweep up clusters of the tiny nurdles from the wrack line along the west end of the island's beach toward Charleston Harbor.

The work began quickly the day after a report by The Post and Courier that a spread of the plastic pellet-sized pollution had washed up on the island's beach. The Ports described it as voluntary.

Nurdles are plastic pellets used to make virtually every commercial plastic item in the market. They are a petroleum product that can be toxic to the environment, poison or clog the guts of marine animals. They resemble tiny fish eggs or beads.

Barbara Melvin, the authority's chief operating officer, said Friday the authority would determine after the weekend if any more clean-up sweeps will be needed.

People who saw the spill soon after it washed up described it as strewn down the beach and thicker toward the harbor end.

The authority declined to estimate how much had been spilled, saying the crews cleaned up a mixture of debris and sand along with the pellets.

"Once we have completely finished the process, we can give a better estimate," Melvin said. The nurdles collected "will be properly disposed of" by the contractor.

Asked about the port investigation into the incident and remediation efforts she said, "DHEC is responsible for the ongoing investigation. Frontier Logistics is actively working on operational adjustments at their licensed warehouse in response to DHEC’s suggestions, as well as their own findings."

Frontier Logistics did not respond when asked for comment.

In the state Legislature, Senn has pushed for a statewide ban on plastic bags used to package purchases in retail stores while supporting existing local government bans on the use.

"It’s important to swiftly identify the source and severity of the Sullivan’s Island spill to prevent more spills like it and ensure sufficient oversight," said Emily Cedzo, the land, water and wildlife program manager for the Coastal Conservation League.

"Even the smallest, noxious nurdle represents the enormity of the challenge we’re facing to clean up our coast and keep plastic trash from reaching salt marshes, creeks, rivers and the ocean," she said.