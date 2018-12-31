MYRTLE BEACH – The match is in its final stages, the tension rising in a conference room at the Doubletree Hilton Hotel on Ocean Boulevard.
On court one on the first floor, where the pros are playing, a competitor airmails a shot, the slam dunk bringing his doubles team closer to victory.
“That's it!” shouts his partner. “Be the bag!”
At the American Cornhole League championships in Myrtle Beach, the tailgating game of cornhole is no laughing matter.
In fact, it's not even a game.
“Absolutely, it's a sport,” says Michael Ross of Charleston, a conference director for the ACL. “Is bowling a sport? In my eyes, if bowling is a sport, then cornhole is a sport.
“Tennis is a sport, a one or two-man game. Now, we don't have to be as physically fit as they do in tennis, but it all comes down to the fact that this game takes hours to get to the pro level. It takes hours and hours of commitment and practice to get to the level where these guys are.”
For the uninitiated, cornhole is the game often seen at football tailgates and outside busy restaurants. Participants pass the time tossing bean bags – usually full of corn seed, hence the name – into a hole on one of two slanted boards.
But there is a big difference between the toss-and-giggle tailgate game and the skill level on display in the ACL pro and college tournaments.
“It's much harder to excel at it than you think,” said Matthew Stout of Paul D. Camp Community College in Franklin, Virginia. He won the college singles national championship over the weekend.
“It's repetition and muscle memory," Stout said. "Like a pitcher has the same grip on his curveball every time. Not just anybody can pick up a bag and throw it in the hole every time.”
A 'legitimate sport'
The ACL was founded three years ago by Stacey Moore, who also serves as commissioner. Moore, 48 and from Charlotte, is something of a tailgaiting entrepreneur, investing in various business and starting “Inside Tailgating” magazine.
Moore noticed that people were getting serious about their cornhole.
“They were traveling long distances to play for money,” said Moore. “I thought, this can be a legitimate sport. There was no one out there doing scores and statistics around it, and I thought that was the key.”
Moore built a platform to capture scores and stats from tournaments around the nation. This past season, some 25,000 competitors were in the ACL points system, with 300 directors running events around the country.
This weekend in Myrtle Beach, close to 200 college and pro players participated, with $25,000 in college scholarships awarded to winners.
The key to the ACL's growth has been a three-year deal with ESPN, which broadcast the Myrtle Beach tournament on various platforms on Saturday and Sunday.
“Since the ACL formed and got ESPN invovled, we've really grown at a rapid rate in Charleston,” said Ross, who works with the Holy City Throwers and Charleston Cornhole in the Lowcountry. “People look and see other people playing a backyard game on television, and they think, 'I can be on ESPN if I just play more.' And that's true for a lot of folks.”
Cornhole enthusiasts in Charleston meet every Tuesday at LG's By the Creek in Hanahan for weekly tournaments, and one Sunday a month at the Carolina Ice Palace for regional events. A conference tournament for the Carolinas is set for April, Ross said.
Airmails and gushers
According to Moore, the origins of cornhole are unclear, with some saying that the game has roots in Germany and others that it started in Ohio.
At an ACL event, cornhole looks a bit like pro bowling, with shirts emblazoned with sponsor names and the thump of bags on wood replacing the crashing of pins.
Shouts of “Smart bag!” and fist bumps greet “airmails,” which fly directly into the hole, and “gushers,” when a player sinks all four of his bags. Bad shots are sometimes followed by howls of anguish.
Players can choose the “sticky side” of the bag for greater control, or the “slick side” for push shots.
“It's almost like a chess game at some points,” Stout said.
The atmosphere rachets up when the ESPN lights come on, illuminating a single court on the ground floor of the Doubletree Hilton. There are seven cameras on hand to televise the college doubles finals on Sunday, including two overhead “cornhole cams.”
A play-by-play announcer describes the action, while analyst Trey Ryder uses a telestrator to reveal strategy. There's even a sideline reporter to interview the competitors.
"ESPN has made a huge difference for us," Moore said. "It really has legitimized cornhole as a sport."
In Myrtle Beach, a wide variety of physical types were on display among the competitors, from teenage girls to 300-pound men and everything in between.
“That's what's so great about it,” said Ross, whose annual Chucktown Throwdown cornhole event has raised some $250,000 for charities. “It works for all walks of life. Male, female, old, young – 99.99 percent of people are not going to make money playing cornhole. But they can all enjoy the game.”