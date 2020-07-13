You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Baxter correction

A story Sunday about a S.C. high school recruiting expert's fight over a July Fourth social media post incorrectly identified the high school where Jeremy White coaches. He is an assistant coach at River Bluff High School in Lexington.

Reach Avery Wilks at 803-374-3115. Follow him on Twitter at @AveryGWilks.

Projects reporter

Avery G. Wilks is an investigative reporter based in Columbia. He was named the 2018 S.C. Journalist of the Year by the S.C. Press Association. He grew up in Chester, S.C., and is a 2015 graduate of the University of South Carolina’s Honors College.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News