You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Basic combat training soldier from Wisconsin found dead at Fort Jackson barracks

  • Updated
Drill SGT Fort Jackson_19.jpg
Buy Now

A basic combat training soldier from Wisconsin was found dead in his barracks at Fort Jackson on Saturday morning. 

Pvt. Michael Wise was 29. He was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment.

Officials said that "unrelated to COVID-19 or an active field training exercise," they are investigating what caused Wise's death.

The command is currently conducting a 48-hour training stand down to mark his death.

“A loss of a loved one and teammate is never easy,” Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. said in a release. “We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Know we are providing comfort and assistance to all who knew him.”

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Tags

Fleming Smith covers crime and public safety for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News