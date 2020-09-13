Basic combat training soldier from Wisconsin found dead at Fort Jackson barracks

A basic combat training soldier from Wisconsin was found dead in his barracks at Fort Jackson on Saturday morning.

Pvt. Michael Wise was 29. He was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment.

Officials said that "unrelated to COVID-19 or an active field training exercise," they are investigating what caused Wise's death.

The command is currently conducting a 48-hour training stand down to mark his death.

“A loss of a loved one and teammate is never easy,” Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. said in a release. “We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Know we are providing comfort and assistance to all who knew him.”