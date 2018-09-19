Deputies operating a Horry County jail van are suspected of ignoring road closure barricades before the vehicle was swept away by floodwater from Tropical Storm Florence, killing two hospital patients inside, authorities said Wednesday.
Neither of the victims, identified as 45-year-old Windy Newton of Shallotte, N.C., and 43-year-old Nicolette Green of Myrtle Beach, had an arrest record in South Carolina.
Instead, Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson described the women Wednesday as mental health patients who were being transferred under a probate court order from local facilities to hospitals in Lancaster and Darlington. Though the women's circumstances were unclear, Thompson said his agency frequently transfers such patients who are involuntarily committed for mental health treatment, even if they do not face criminal charges.
Whether two deputies in charge of the van ignored road closure signs on a Marion County highway before plunging into deep floodwater Tuesday night remains uncertain, Thompson said.
"But ... there's barriers there. It can be assumed" that the deputies went around them, Thompson said at a news conference. "Once we found out that they did, we need to find out why they did."
Jewels Green, who identified herself as Green's sister, said in a statement on Facebook that her family wants to know why the deputies would drive through floodwater.
"These women were not inmates or criminals," she said. "They trusted the hospitals and the sheriff deputies with their lives, and that trust was abused. We want answers."
The incident raised the South Carolina death toll from Florence to eight.
The deputies were rescued and placed on administrative leave.
The State Law Enforcement Division was investigating whether they followed laws in transporting such "detainees," SLED spokesman Thom Berry said.
"All of that will be part of the investigation," Berry said.
Thompson said his agency was cooperating with SLED's criminal investigation, along with the S.C. Highway Patrol's separate probe examining the incident as a traffic crash. The Horry County Sheriff's Office also is doing an internal inquiry.
"We had a tragedy," the sheriff added in a statement. "We have as many questions."
Florence dumped more than a foot of rainfall over the weekend on the region that feeds the Little Pee Dee River, which has flooded the small Marion County town of Nichols in recent years. The town's battle with flooding is widely known.
Like it did after Hurricane Matthew two years ago, the river rose after Florence's rainfall. It began spilling onto one of Nichols' thoroughfares, U.S. Highway 76.
Meanwhile, probate court orders came down, directing the Sheriff's Office to take Newton and Green to different hospitals. State law gives officers the authority to carry out such orders for mental health patients. The Sheriff's Office said its deputies escort 1,200 patients in an average year, traveling up to 40,000 miles a month.
It is also common for deputies to promptly act on a transportation directive, but the sheriff acknowledged that his agency has discretion to delay such journeys for safety reasons. His agency, meanwhile, used social media to warn the public about the dangers of road flooding.
"Please do not drive into floodwaters," the sheriff's retweet of a county Emergency Management Division message said. "It’s better to go the long way around."
#TurnAroundDontDrown Please do not drive into floodwaters. It’s better to go the long way around or stop while you’re ahead than to end up stuck in an immobilized car as waters rise around you. #Florence #Flooding #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/BOyzNWBUhR— Horry County EMD (@HorryEMD) September 18, 2018
About 6 p.m. Tuesday, the van was on Highway 76 about a half-mile from the river when it was "swept away by floodwaters." The S.C. Department of Transportation reported that the road had been closed because of flooding that night.
The deputies tried to free the women but couldn't open the van doors to reach them, the sheriff said. It is not thought that the women were shackled or handcuffed inside the van, Thompson said.
Rescuers pulled the deputies from the van's roof.
Following the tragedy of last night’s high-water incident, Sheriff Thompson released the following information. pic.twitter.com/xpirs67W6E— Horry County Sheriff (@horrysheriff) September 19, 2018
Dive teams retrieved the bodies Wednesday night; they will be sent to Charleston for autopsies, the Sheriff's Office said.
Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson, who confirmed the victims' names, said the floodwater had complicated the recovery process that ended a day after the incident.
"It's a difficult situation," he said.