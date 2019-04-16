Severe weather conditions are expected to affect central-southeastern Texas and the Midwest before the large storm system tracks east and lashes southeastern states on Friday.
An advisory from the National Weather Service in Charleston said this part of the state can expect "a band of thunderstorms will develop along and ahead of a cold front on Friday. ... Damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes could occur with these thunderstorms."
Gusts are expected to increase during the day Friday and into the evening, which may trigger a wind advisory, forecasters said. Meanwhile, showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day and night.
A high of 79 is forecast for the day with a low around 57 as night sets in, according to the service.
This comes just days after deadly storms, including tornadoes, ravaged states across the south and southeast, including Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. At least eight people have died, the Associated Press reported.