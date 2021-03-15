Bamberg County officials face lawsuit over alleged jailhouse assault of mentally-ill man

Bamberg County officials are facing a lawsuit over allegations that a jail employee assaulted a mentally-ill man while in custody in 2019.

The suit, which was filed on March 12, names the county as a defendant and alleges that Isaac Jerome Jackson, a detention officer at the time, used excessive force against Tieresias Ephram on March 15, 2019.

Ephram has been arrested on suspicion of shoplifting from a local gas station and had a documented history of chronic, severe mental illness dating to 2000, according to the suit.

He had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, psychosis, delusions, hallucinations and paranoia, and jail staff were well aware of his mental health history, according to the suit.

On that day, staff tried to force Ephram into his cell, according to the suit. The cell had recently been cleaned with bleach or some other kind of "chemical agent" and Ephram didn't want to go inside, "but was not combative."

At that time, Jackson allegedly threw the handcuffed and fully restrained Ephram headfirst into a window and cell door, according to the suit.

His head was split open by the impact and he required emergency medical care, according to the suit.

Days later, a judge ruled Ephram mentally incompetent to stand trial following evaluation by the S.C. Department of Mental Health, according to the suit.

"The Detention Center employees knew that Mr. Ephram was a vulnerable citizen suffering from longstanding and severe mental-health diseases," said Justin Bamberg, an attorney representing Angela Middleton, Ephram's guardian. "He was fully restrained, handcuffed, and defenseless. When this young man needed treatment, help, and understanding, he instead had his head split open because someone grew tired of his disease."

Agents with the State Law Enforcement Division were called to investigate Jackson and charged the now-former officer with misconduct in office.

Jackson's criminal case is pending, according to court records.

Bamberg's suit alleges gross negligence, civil assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and violations of the state constitution.

Attempts to negotiate pre-lawsuit with the county's insurer were unsuccessful, Bamberg said.

The attorney said he hopes the county and its insurer do the right thing, but that he's prepared to take the case to trial as well as file a federal civil rights lawsuit on behalf of Middleton and Ephram.

A Bamberg County representative could not be reached for comment.