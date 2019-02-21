The man who North Charleston police say robbed a woman at gunpoint and stole a car before crashing Wednesday afternoon made his first appearance in court on Thursday.

John Qudre Whitlock, 19, is charged with two counts each of armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. At a bond hearing Thursday morning, a magistrate set Whitlock's bail at $400,000. He remains held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a business parking lot near Rivers Avenue for a report of an armed robbery after a woman said she was approached by a man who demanded her purse and money, said agency spokesman Spencer Pryor. After taking the woman's purse, Whitlock took off on foot to a nearby apartment complex, authorities said.

North Charleston police were notified of a carjacking on Pine Forest Drive at the nearby Pinecrest Apartment complex shortly thereafter. Whitlock attempted to leave the complex in the vehicle but crashed into another car near Rivers and McMillan avenues, Pryor said.

Whitlock exited the car and fled on foot behind the Restaurant Depot, at 3600 Meeting Street Road. As police approached, Whitlock displayed a handgun, and officers fired shots. It was not immediately clear whether Whitlock was struck, although police said he was transported to Medical University Hospital. The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting, Pryor said.

No officers were injured.