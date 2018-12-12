A magistrate on Wednesday set bond for the 28-year-old Charleston man accused of molesting more than a dozen children under his care at a North Charleston youth ministry.

In addition to nine counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, Jacop Hazlett has been charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, stemming from allegations he photographed and videotaped several of the assaults he's accused of carrying out, according to arrest affidavits. His bail has been set at $500,000 ($100,000 per count), and he remains in custody at the Dorchester County jail.

Hazlett, who is also under investigation by authorities in North Carolina, worked as a volunteer supervisor at a NorthSpring Church's children's ministry from March through November 2018. The alleged assaults took place at the church's North Charleston campus, located at 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, in a daycare area Hazlett was tasked with monitoring.

Church officials said a parent reported to them Nov. 26 that their 3-year-old son indicated he was sexually assaulted by Hazlett in the bathroom of the children's ministry, also known as "the Tree House," authorities said. NewSpring staff reviewed surveillance footage, which dates back to September, and said they observed Hazlett sexually assaulting multiple children after he would escort them to the restroom, according to affidavits. In the same footage, court documents show, Hazlett can be seen recording several of the acts on his cell phone.

Seperate of the criminal investigation, Hazlett is named as a defendant in a civil suit, filed Nov. 28 in the Dorchester County Court of Common Pleas, that alleges the volunteer molested at least 14 children between September and November. The same suit also named NewSpring Church as a defendant and contends that the church was negligent in not properly vetting security footage.

A church spokesperson has said that staff there are fully cooperating with law enforcement and that NewSpring stands by its pre-hire screening procedures, which Hazlett passed.

Meanwhile, investigators with the Davidson (N.C.) Police Department are trying to determine whether Hazlett is connected to an assault allegation made by a 7-year-old boy there. He has not been charged, and that investigation is ongoing.

Hazlett lived in the area at the time and moved to Charleston at the beginning of 2018, public records show.