The weak tropical system that erupted Monday in the Bahamas fell apart Tuesday morning as it hit shearing winds air off Florida.

But the weather driving those winds could still make for a few stormy days ahead in coastal South Carolina.

The National Hurricane Center issued a final advisory Tuesday morning that indicated the Bahamas storm still had winds of about 20 mph but had quit the whirling motion of winds that indicates a tropical system.

The remnants are forecast to be pushed out to sea, said meteorologist Mike Emlaw with the National Weather Service office in Charleston.

"It probably won't have any impact on our weather," he said.

But stormy weather is still moving across the Southeast. That weather is forecast to stir thunderstorms in South Carolina later Tuesday night and Wednesday.

The heavy rain could cause minor flooding, the report said.

On the brighter side, the cold-front weather moving in will drop high temperatures into the lower 80s on Wednesday and keep it in the 80s the rest of the week — a welcome cool down for the sweltering region.