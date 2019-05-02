An ominous-looking swirl of clouds that formed over the Bahamas on Thursday was expected to move north off the Southeast coast. It could bring some rain to South Carolina on Friday, according to forecasters.
But it won't be much different than the usual warm weather showers or thundershowers. The chance of it turning into anything like a tropical storm was only ten percent.
The bigger news is that this is the first Atlantic storm to be gauged for tropical development by the National Hurricane Center this season — a month before the official season opens.
The rain would be needed.
None of South Carolina is now in a declared state of drought or threat of drought, according to the S.C. Climate Office. But a meeting has been called May 14 for the Drought Committee to consider the declarations.
Most of the state is considered "abnormally dry" by the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Despite a spate of tornadic storms earlier this spring, only about six inches of rain has fallen in the Charleston area since January. That's less than half the average amount.
The wet-to-dry shift since last winter has been dramatic. November and December in Charleston were the wettest on record for that two-month stretch: 15.21 inches of rain, according to State Climatologist Hope Mizzell. The stretch from Jan. 1 to March 15 was the third driest on record.
The state broke a rainfall record in 2018 — more than 123 inches fell in the Lake Jocassee area. The record was officially acknowledged Thursday.
Drought has plagued South Carolina off and on since the late-1990s.
Hurricane center storm specialists said on Thursday the Bahamas rain was producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity on its way to Florida.
Steve Rowley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Charleston office, said the system could bring rain and thunderstorms to the Charleston area Friday but no impact was expected before then.
While it is unusual for the National Hurricane Center to issue an advisory in early May, it's not unprecedented. There is no correlation between activity this early in the year and a bad hurricane season. Hurricane Alex formed off in the Atlnatic in January 2016.
The Atlantic hurricane season officially starts June 1 and ends Nov. 30.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which oversees the Hurricane Center, is expected to release its annual hurricane season outlook later this month.