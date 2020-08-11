Backpacks, bikes and boots: REI brings retail centerpiece to Columbia's BullStreet District

COLUMBIA — As Mark Sommers, store manager for the new REI location near downtown Columbia, explains what he is looking forward to when the outdoor store finally opens on Friday, there is a knock at the front door. Again.

It's another person checking to see if the store is open yet. The store has had between 15 and 30 people stopping by per day to check, Sommers said, a sign that the community is ready to finally see the outdoor retailer.

"It's ready and it's exciting," said Sommers, a 10-year REI employee who has been in place as Columbia store manager since February.

The outdoor store was supposed to open in May, and the building's 20,000-square foot shell was ready in March. But the coronavirus caused a postponement into late summer, delaying the launch of the retail sector of the BullStreet District.

REI has been looking to open in Columbia for years, having operated a store in Greenville in 2011. The time and location came together finally at BullStreet, which is a good central location to serve the whole community, Sommers said.

REI knew it had customers in South Carolina, at least 128,000 of them. REI is structured as a cooperative, so those who have paid a one-time $20 fee to join it technically are the owners, and the organization knew that it had 128,000 members in the state, even without retail locations in Columbia and Charleston. Members get an in-store discount and also get a say in how the company is run, including an annual vote on board members.

Working for REI in Charlotte, Sommers regularly heard from customers driving up from South Carolina saying the company needed to come to Columbia. Now, after a delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, the store is ready.

"I am hoping to see some familiar faces," Sommers said.

The store is using added numerous added precautions because of the coronavirus, including only allowing 30 to 40 people including staff in the store at one time. Portions of the store will be marked for customers to wait when certain areas already are crowded.

There also will be no big public event to mark the delayed opening. One employee will be constantly roaming the store to keep cleaning commonly touched surfaces, Sommers said.

The store has 40 full- and part-time employees.

The store has the serious expedition gear that REI is known for, from sleeping bags and backpacks to boots. It also includes a full area for bicycle sales and a bike repair shop. Bicycles are a popular and hard-to-find item in many stores now.

Having a new store to outfit gave the Columbia store a chance to move to the front of the line for merchandise, which allowed him to fill his bike section, Sommers said.

The store will carry the banner for retailers at BullStreet, with a Starbucks under construction next door expected to open in early 2021. Sommers said he is aware that the location will get added attention.

With its long-awaited opening and pent-up demand knocking on the door, Sommers thinks REI is a good fit to get BullStreet rolling.

Earth Fare ready to open

Earth Fare will reopen its Columbia grocery store on Devine Street at 8 a.m. Wednesday under new ownership.

The store closed in February as the larger company got into financial trouble. A new ownership team featuring one of the company's founders has brought the brand back and begun reopening some locations around the Southeast.

To reopen safely, the company has added plexiglass barriers and social distancing markers to checkout lanes. All employees will wear masks and have temperature checks before their shifts, the company said on its Facebook page. Masks also are required of shoppers, and disposable masks will be available.

Earth Fare locations on Folly Road Boulevard in Charleston and North Main Street in Summerville reopened last week. Its store on Cherry Road in Rock Hill will reopen Aug. 19.

Do you know of a retail business in the Midlands that is opening, closing or expanding? Reach Mike Fitts at mfitts@postandcourier.com.