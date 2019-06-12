A woman who struck a Charleston pedicab last fall recently pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, but some feel her sentence was too light.
And City Council has agreed to look into it.
In October, dramatic video from a civilian's dashcam captured both the crash and a subsequent chase by two drivers who managed to box the woman in near King and Calhoun streets until police arrived.
The woman was driving a Honda Pilot on Meeting Street when she appeared to try to change lanes to pass the bike taxi. Her SUV could be seen speeding up and braking abruptly, stopping just shy of contact. The Honda sped up again, tried to merge in front of the car taking the video and hit the pedicab before speeding off.
The woman's eyes were glassy and an odor of alcohol was coming off her body, a police report stated. A breath test later showed her blood alcohol content to be 0.24 percent — three times the legal limit.
In late May, City Judge Rico Flores accepted the 24-year-old's guilty plea, and ordered her to pay a fine. She also required the forfeiture of her license until she meets specific requirements, and 48 hours of community service.
Gus Molony, who said he was one of the men who pulled the woman from her SUV after the incident, recently voiced his frustration to City Council about her punishment. During the impassioned plea, he described what he saw:
"The police came, she took a field sobriety test, she failed it. She took a breathalyzer test, she blew a 0.24, which is three times the legal limit. On top of that, there was dashcam video that caught the whole incident from beginning to end and that's on YouTube for all to see. I had absolute confidence that justice would be done in that case," he said, adding he wanted to know why the woman was not charged with fleeing the scene, failing to render aid or hit-and-run.
Molony called the sentence too lenient and a missed opportunity to sound a warning about drunk driving in the city.
"I've been upset about that sentence," he said. "The city missed the mark."
His complaint has been heard. City Councilman Peter Shahid, chairman of the city's Public Safety Committee, said it will meet Thursday to discuss whether the city's current ordinances need to be modified. The committee members also will review the case to see if there were state charges that weren't applied that could have been.
"I'm confident that the police handled this appropriately," Shahid said. "Public safety is the No. 1 responsibility in the city and enforcement of our laws. We want to make sure our citizens and visitors are safe."
Driving under the influence sentences differ depending on the severity of injuries that follow. Since the pedicab driver in October did not suffer significant injuries, the case went to municipal court.
Other recent DUI cases, including the injury of a bicyclist and the death of an 11-year-old girl, are handled in general sessions court because the severity of those injuries is much greater.