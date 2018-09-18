Babe, the pig that tumbled off a truck into traffic on Interstate 26 last month, has found a new home on Johns Island.

The 500-pound swine wound up on an eastbound stretch of I-26 in North Charleston during the morning rush-hour commute on Aug. 23. It's believed he was then struck by a passing SUV. He suffered leg injuries during the ordeal.

Staff at the Charleston Animal Society took in the pig and named him Babe. After concerns about his initial "guarded" prognosis, veterinarians nursed him back to health with antibiotics and anti-inflammatory drugs.

After Babe's original owner didn't claim him, Johns Island resident Rachel Goulet stepped up to adopt him, the Animal Society announced in a news release.

Goulet used chunks of watermelon to coax a reluctant Babe off an Animal Society truck and onto her property.

He's now enjoying life at his new home with Goulet's other pig named Ophelia.

“I was amazed at how much Babe immediately took to Rachel,” Animal Society Senior Director of Animal Cruelty & Outreach Aldwin Roman said. “The trust between them was immediate, and I can’t imagine a happier ending for Babe than finding Rachel and Ophelia.”

In Babe's honor, the Animal Society is holding a 48-hour online fundraising event Wednesday through Thursday at midnight. A donor will match all gifts up to $10,000 to double donations. For more information, visit charlestonanimalsociety.org.