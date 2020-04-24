Awendaw man jailed on kidnapping charge after woman escapes home

An injured woman escaped a house where she'd been assaulted and held captive for five days and led authorities to an Awendaw man who remained in custody on Friday on charges of kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual misconduct.

The woman told deputies that Christopher Austin Harris, 30, "seemed normal" on their first few dates after meeting via an online dating site.

But when she agreed to stay at a home off U.S. Highway 17 with him, according to a Charleston County Sheriff's Office incident report, Harris locked her in a bedroom where he beat and raped her repeatedly.

At one point, according to the report, Harris grabbed a machete and told the woman, "You're gonna die tonight."

The woman made her escape when he dropped the machete, she told investigators. She grabbed it and swung at him, then escaped out a broken window when another resident of the house burst in to check on them.

Another housemate drove the woman to a hospital, where she was treated for several facial fractures. Harris had slapped and punched her until her eye swelled shut, she said, and at one point jumped down from a table onto her face.

Harris faces charges of kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.