Awendaw man charged with kidnapping after woman reports escape

Sheriff's officials said on Friday an injured woman escaped from a house where she'd been assaulted and held captive for five days, and that an Awendaw man had been arrested in the case and remained in custody.
The woman told deputies that Christopher Austin Harris, 30, "seemed normal" on their first few dates after meeting via an online dating site.
But when she agreed to stay at a home off U.S. Highway 17 with him, according to a Charleston County Sheriff's Office incident report, the suspect locked her in a bedroom where he beat and raped her repeatedly, she told authorities. She described the home as a "trap house" that had windows blacked out so no one could see in or out. Five other people lived in the home, the woman told authorities.
At one point, according to the report, the suspect grabbed a machete and told the woman, "You're gonna die tonight."
Harris is charged with kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual misconduct, county records show.
The woman made her escape when her captor dropped the machete, she told investigators. She grabbed it and swung at him, then escaped out a broken window when another resident of the house burst in to check on them.
Another housemate drove the woman to a hospital, where she was treated for several facial fractures. Harris had slapped and punched her until her eye swelled shut, she said, and at one point jumped down from a table onto her face, according to the report.
Harris was arrested Thursday.