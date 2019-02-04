A 35-year-old Georgia man has been identified by authorities as the individual who was found fatally shot in Awendaw early Sunday.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office said Monday that Jeremy Aboko-Cole died of a gunshot wound. His death is being investigated as a homicide, said Charleston County Sheriff's Office Capt. Roger Antonio, a spokesman for the agency. Aboko-Cole's body was found in the area of 7633 Highway 17 North, authorities said, after deputies responded to a report of a shooting.

No additional information related to the circumstances surrounding the slaying were immediately available, and no arrests had been announced Monday morning.

Anybody with information may reach the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Aboko-Cole's death marks the second homicide investigated by Charleston deputies in 2019. To date, there have been seven homicides recorded across the tri-county area, according to a Post and Courier database.