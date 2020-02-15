Autopsy reports on dead 6-year-old Cayce girl, neighbor expected Tuesday

COLUMBIA — Autopsy results for the 6-year-old Cayce girl found dead in the woods near her home and a neighbor linked to her disappearance will be released Tuesday, the Lexington County Coroner said.

The autopsies were performed Saturday at the Medical University of South Carolina but results are not being released out of respect for Faye Swetlik's family, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said.

"They need privacy and time to process the information," she said.

No funeral arrangements have been announced publicly.

Faye went missing Monday from her front porch of her family's home in the Churchhill Heights neighborhood. Her body was found in the woods near her home on Thursday.

Soon after, police discovered the body of Coty Taylor, 30, in his apartment one street over from Faye's home. Police said Taylor is tied to the case but did not offer details beyond that evidence was found in his trash can.

On Saturday, Faye's body was transported from Charleston to the Caughman-Harman Funeral Home in Lexington under a full police escort.

About 20 onlookers lined either side of North Lake Drive near the funeral home as the procession made its way into the parking lot. Many were crying, hugging one another.

Tom Wilson, of Lexington, arrived about an hour ahead of the motorcade. He didn't have connection to Faye or her family, but said he wanted to be there out of respect.

"I've got eight grandchildren and another on the way, Wilson said. "We just sat and cried. The news, it hits you and makes you feel that it could happen to anybody's kid."

Ashley Yarborough of Lexington said a friend of hers knew Faye's mother, Selena Collins. It was enough of a link for her daughter, 9-year-old Laurenclaire, to ask if they could attend Faye's motorcade.

Laurenclaire worried the scene would be too scary for her, but insisted that standing in the brisk afternoon weather was important: "If she went to my school, I would tell her she'd be my best friend."

Ashley, who hugged Laurenclaire as the vehicles entered the funeral home, didn't hold back her tears.

"Me as a parent, it's your worst nightmare. It's terrifying," she said. "And at this point, we want to pay our respects and let the family know Faye was important, and that every child in our community is important."