An autopsy is scheduled today to determine the cause of death for Raniya Wright, the fifth-grader who died two days after a school fight in Walterboro.

Colleton County sheriff's authorities investigating the 10-year-old's death are expected to release more information once they review the medical examiner's report.

Staff at Forest Hills Elementary called 911 around 1 p.m. Monday to report that a student had collapsed. Authorities found Raniya unconscious but breathing in a nurse's station.

She was transported to a local hospital and later airlifted to Medical University Hospital in Charleston, where she died Wednesday morning.

District officials have said the incident happened in a classroom. No weapons were involved.

The Sheriff's Office and the Colleton County School District have declined to provide further specifics about the fight, citing an ongoing investigation. They have not said what caused the fight and whether the students were being supervised at the time.

The school district has suspended the other fifth-grade student involved. That student has not been identified.

No arrests have been made and no criminal charges have been filed, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Raniya's mother, Ashley Wright, has said that her daughter was bullied at school and "nothing was done."

School and law enforcement officials have not commented on whether bullying contributed to the fatal incident.

Community members frustrated by a lack of answers on Thursday attended an emergency school board meeting. The school board discussed the death behind closed doors for 2½ hours. Afterwards, Superintendent Franklin Foster asked for community members to prevent the spread of rumors and to stay focused on students' well-being.

Seeking healing, around 200 people gathered at a local park for a vigil Thursday evening.

