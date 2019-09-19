The Dorchester County Coroner's Office announced the cause of death for a woman whose body was found near a wooded area on Tuesday.

Karen Simmons Yarborough, 63, died of a gunshot wound to the head, the Coroner's Office said.

Yarborough's husband, 64-year-old James Stanton Yarborough, was arrested Tuesday after he reported her missing, according to a Summerville Police Department incident report.

The former principal of Summerville High School was arrested on suspicion of murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and obstructing justice.

Yarborough had called police to his home on Waring Street on Tuesday morning and told officers he hadn't seen his wife since the night before, according to an incident report.

Officers found no sign of the woman, the report said. Officers also saw a red stain on Yarborough's shirt and a single bullet on the floor of the master bedroom. No casing was found.

Dorchester County deputies found the woman's body off Harrison Road in an open area near a forested area, the Sheriff's Office stated.