Autopsy of Elijah Weatherspoon, teen missing from boat, concludes death by drowning

An autopsy conducted of the body of Elijah "Nicky" Weatherspoon, the 18-year-old who went missing from a boat in the Cooper River, has concluded he died from asphyxiation due to drowning.

Weatherspoon went missing on the night of June 25 after being on a boat near the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge with eight other people.

Investigators said he jumped from the boat without a life vest and didn't resurface. His body was recovered near Sullivan's Island on June 28.

As the S.C. Department of Natural Resources began its investigation, Weatherspoon's family and many in the community questioned the initial account of his disappearance and called for a stringent investigation. On social media, his family claimed there may have been foul play involved. They have hired attorneys to represent them.

An online petition calling for "justice for Elijah" has more than 150,000 signatures. A protest is planned for Sunday afternoon at the Charleston Battery.

The State Law Enforcement Division is involved in the investigation into Weatherspoon's death after the Charleston County legislative delegation asked the agency to review the facts.

No further details were immediately available Monday night.