A car struck a Charleston County Sheriff's Office school crossing officer, then pushed her forward in the street and left the scene. The Sheriff's Office released a video in hopes of identifying the car and driver.

The incident happened after the crossing officer had just helped some children cross King Street outside the Charleston Charter School for Math and Science around 7:45 a.m. Friday.

She was still in the crosswalk with her stop sign raised when a sedan made contact with her. The car didn't stop, continuing to push the officer forward before it went past her. She has minor injuries, the Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities said the car is a small four-door sedan, apparently a Honda Civic, believed to have paper tags. The driver was described as a woman in her 30s. Deputies ask that anyone with information call the Sheriff's Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

This is the second time in two weeks that a Charleston County school crossing officer has been struck by a vehicle. On Jan. 16, deputies cited a motorist who hit a crossing officer on Wappoo Road in West Ashley. In that incident, the officer was sent to the hospital.