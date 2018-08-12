Authorities on Sunday were still combing portions of the Stono River near the Limehouse Landing on Johns Island in search of a missing teenager.
The S.C. Department of Natural Resources is leading the search efforts for the 17-year-old male, who has not been identified, who went overboard while on a boat Saturday evening, DNR spokesman Capt. Robert McCullough said. Authorities were called to the area around 8 p.m.
Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, McCullough also said that the body of a yet-to-be identified man was recovered shortly before noon Sunday. The man had been crabbing when he went overboard and had been unaccounted for since Saturday evening. Additional information about the circumstances surrounding the man's death was not immediately available.