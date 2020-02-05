You are the owner of this article.
Authorities search for woman who escaped Charleston police custody

  • Updated
CCSO car (copy)

A woman escaped from police custody Wednesday night while on her way to being booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston. 

Javondrea Shaidasha McLeod, 22, of Sumter, was arrested at 7 p.m. on suspicion of shoplifting, said Charles Francis, a Charleston police spokesman. While being transported to jail, she started yelling at the police transport driver, saying she couldn't breathe. 

"She continued to yell to the driver that she couldn't breathe after they arrived at the detention center," Francis said. "The driver opened the rear doors of the transport vehicle to check on her. That’s when she assaulted the driver with the handcuffs. A struggle ensued and she fled the scene on foot."

McLeod isn't considered to be a threat to the community, he said. 

Javondrea Shaidasha McLeod

Javondrea Shaidasha McLeod. Charleston Police Department/Provided

Personnel from several Charleston-area agencies searched around the jail, but McLeod wasn't immediately caught, Francis said. 

Authorities were working Wednesday night to obtain additional arrest warrants, he said. 

McLeod is described as a black female; 5 feet, 2 inches tall; about 140 pounds and with a short, crew-style haircut, Francis said. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with dark, blue jeans and black shoes. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center at 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty Charleston Police Department central detective.

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908.

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

