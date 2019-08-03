Dorchester County authorities have quarantined two dogs that attacked an 8-year-old girl near Summerville late last month.

On Friday night, Dorchester County sheriff's deputies and animal control officers executed a search warrant at 3030 Ellington Drive in the Waterside Landing neighborhood and took custody of the dogs, which were identified as American Staffordshire Terriers, the Sheriff's Office stated.

The breed is one of several that are colloquially known as "pit bulls."

Animal control officers went to the residence earlier on Friday to meet with the owner but left the dogs, the Sheriff's Office said. Later in the day, authorities, "determined the dogs were a danger to the community and delaying quarantining the dogs could put the owners and other residents at risk."

The dogs will be held, "until such time a determination is made on their future," the Sheriff's Office said.

According to a Dorchester County Animal Control incident report, the attack occurred around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

The girl was outside near her home on Ellington Drive when the two dogs, "came from a few houses down and started jumping on and attacking her," the report said.

Two people heard the girl scream and went outside to help, the report said. The dog's owner was able to get the dogs back onto his property and the girl was taken to a hospital by her mother and a neighbor.

The dogs' owner told authorities that he was having work done on his home and that the gate was left open by worker, allowing his dogs to escape, the report said. He was issued two citations of $500 each that day.

The owner provided officers with copies of medical records and officers confirmed both dogs were up to date on vaccinations, the report said. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control was informed of the incident.