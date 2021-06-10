You are the owner of this article.
Authorities offer $10,000 reward for investigation of killing at Mount Pleasant home

MOUNT PLEASANT — Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information about the shooting death of Demetrius “MeMe” Woodard. 

Woodard, 46, died from a gunshot wound in early May, according to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office. He was from Mount Pleasant.

Police leading the homicide investigation have not announced any suspects.

Police are offering the reward for any information that could lead to a conviction or an arrest in the case, Inspector Donald Calabrese, a department spokesman, wrote June 10.

“The department values the partnership that exists with our community and knows that working together will be important in this case,” Calabrese wrote.

Woodard died at a home on Labor Camp Road about 4:40 p.m. May 6, reports show.

Authorities are asking those who have information regarding Woodard’s death to call 843-884-4176 or email detective Desiree Schnackenberg at DSchnackenberg@tompsc.com

