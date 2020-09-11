You are the owner of this article.
Authorities make arrest associated with fatal hit-and-run in Charleston

  • Updated
Authorities have made an arrest associated with a fatal hit-and-run on Sunday on Interstate 26. 

Deon Lathel Gibson, 35, of Charleston, has been charged with reckless homicide, leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death and leaving the scene of a collision resulting in great bodily injury.

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the S.C. Highway Patrol reported Friday that Gibson was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Impala on I-26 that struck a 2015 Kawasaki motorcycle around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Gibson reportedly left the scene following the collision. 

Berry Lance Davis, 37, of Lumberton, N.C., was identified on Wednesday as the victim of the fatal hit-and-run.

Davis and another person were headed westbound on I-26 near mile marker 216 when the motorcycle was struck. 

Gibson was booked into the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston. A bond hearing is scheduled this afternoon at 2 p.m. 

Reach Jerrel Floyd at 843-937-5558. Follow him on Twitter @jfloyd134.

Jerrel Floyd is an Alabama raised reporter who covers Summerville and Dorchester County for The Post and Courier.

