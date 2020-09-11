Authorities make arrest associated with fatal hit-and-run in Charleston

Authorities have made an arrest associated with a fatal hit-and-run Sunday on Interstate 26.
Deon Lathel Gibson, 35, of Charleston, has been charged with reckless homicide, leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death and leaving the scene of a collision resulting in great bodily injury.
Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the S.C. Highway Patrol reported Friday that Gibson was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Impala on I-26 that struck a 2015 Kawasaki motorcycle around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Gibson reportedly left the scene following the collision.
Berry Lance Davis, 37, of Lumberton, N.C., was identified on Wednesday as the victim of the fatal hit-and-run.
Davis and another person were headed westbound on I-26 near mile marker 216 when the motorcycle was struck.
Gibson was booked into the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston. A bond hearing is scheduled this afternoon at 2 p.m.