Authorities are investigating a series of suspicious fires in North Columbia.
Tuesday saw the 14th such blaze break out since April 21, according to the Columbia Police Department.
Firefighters were called shortly after 2 p.m. to a fire at a vacant residence at 3702 High Circle near West Beltline Boulevard, police said.
Agents with the State Law Enforcement Division have been investigating the fires alongside Columbia's Police and Fire departments. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has also joined the investigation, police said.
"Many of the incidents fall primarily within the Booker Washington Heights community near Farrow Road; several of the structures were identified as being vacant at the time the fires occurred," police said.
Columbia city officials have boarded up or resecured all of the vacant structures in the identified areas, police said.
"While investigators continue to determine the circumstances surrounding each of the fires, it has been found that a number of the fires have some evidentiary similarities," police said. "At this point, five of the fires have been ruled intentionally set, while the others have been classified as undetermined."
Authorities are investigating fires at the following locations:
- 3521 Beaumont Avenue on April 21
- 3521 Beaumont Avenue on May 5
- 3517 Beaumont Avenue on May 5, believed to be intentionally set
- 1915 High Street on June 5
- 4524 Monticello Road on June 7
- 3511 Beaumont Avenue on June 15, believed to be intentionally set
- 3417 Carver Street on June 18
- 4913 Norman Street on June 18
- 1909 High Street on June 23
- 2711 High Circle on June 24, believed to be intentionally set
- 5779 Ames Road on June 27, believed to be intentionally set
- 3612 High Circle on June 27
- 401 Abraham Street on July 1
- 3702 High Circle on July 3, believed to be intentionally set
Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook urged the public to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.
Anyone with information on the fires is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, logging onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and clicking on the "Submit a tip" tab, or by downloading the P3 Tips App for their Apple or Android device.