Authorities investigating Berkeley County double homicide

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left two people dead in Berkeley County.
The shooting happened around midnight Monday in the Cross area near S.C. Highway 311 and Poplar Hill Drive, said Berkeley County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker.
The victims have been identified only as women, Baker said. No suspects have been identified.
Deputies initially responded to a call of a disabled vehicle and found the victims shot, he said.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide, Baker said.