top story

Authorities investigating after man shot in confrontation with Florence County deputies

SLED, State Law Enforcement Division for web recurring, webref, web ref (copy)

An armed man was shot the night of Feb. 17 in a confrontation with Florence County deputies.

Deputies had received a call that a man was threatening to set fire to a house in Coward and was shooting outside the residence, a statement by the Sheriff's Office said. He barricaded himself inside, and, when deputies arrived, he fired on them and set the house on fire.

When the man left the house, he fired again at deputies, who returned fire and wounded him. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. He has not been publicly identified, and no information was provided on his condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The State Law Enforcement Division will investigate the incident. No further information was released by that agency or the Sheriff's Office.

The case was the seventh officer-involved shooting in South Carolina this year. In 2020, 49 such shootings occurred, none of which involved the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

