Authorities investigate Berkeley County double homicide

Berkeley County authorities on Monday were investigating a shooting that left two women dead.
The shooting happened just after midnight on Monday in the Cross area near S.C. Highway 311 and Poplar Hill Drive, Berkeley County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker said.
The victims have been identified only as women, Baker said. No suspects have been identified.
Deputies initially responded to a call of a disabled vehicle and found the victims shot, he said.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide, Baker said.