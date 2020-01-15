Authorities identified a worker who was killed this week after falling from the deck of a ship at Detyens Shipyard in North Charleston.

David Clark, a 34-year-old Summerville resident and employee at the shipyard, died Monday of blunt force trauma, the Charleston County Coroner's Office said Wednesday night.

Officers were called at 4:27 p.m. that day to the shipyard after Clark fell four floors from the top deck of a ship where he and others were trying to bring a large object up with a crane, according to a North Charleston police incident report.

A cable snapped and caused an object to hit Clark in the face, sending him falling the equivalent of four stories, the report said. His safety gear was knocked off and he suffered severe head trauma when he landed.

Clark's death is the second deadly incident at the shipyard in the last year. In June, 51-year-old Martin Anthony died of blunt force head trauma.

Federal officials have also cited the shipyard for several workplace safety hazards in recent years.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating Monday's incident. The Coast Guard and the Navy's Military Sealift Command have an ongoing investigation into Anthony's death.