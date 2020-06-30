Authorities identify women killed in Berkeley County double homicide

The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified two women who were shot to death in a double homicide near Cross on Monday.
Lori Gentile, 61, of Mount Pleasant, and Lashawn Gasdon, 25, of Reevesville, were found dead on Poplar Hill Drive, the Coroner's Office said. Autopsies were scheduled for Thursday.
The shooting happened just after midnight on Monday near S.C. Highway 311 and Poplar Hill Drive, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker said.
Deputies initially responded to a call of a disabled vehicle and found the victims shot, Baker said.
No suspects have been identified.
Further information about the incident and investigation was not available on Tuesday.
Anyone with information on the shooting can call the Sheriff's Office at 843-719-4465 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.